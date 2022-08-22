MANILA – Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla celebrated their 12th year as a married couple.
On the day of their anniversary, Rodriguez took to social media to share an old photo of them when they were just a new couple to mark the occasion.
In the caption, she simply wrote the number 12 and heart emoji before tagging her husband.
Rodriguez also shared a reel showing how she and Padilla celebrated with their family and close friends.
Rodriguez and Padilla first had a Muslim wedding in Taj Mahal in India on August 19, 2010.
According to the neophyte senator, they also had a Christian ceremony and they tied the knot for the third time in Igorot rites.
Padilla and Rodriguez currently have two daughters, Isabella and Gabriella.
Related video: