LOOK: Thor Dulay undergoes successful surgery

MANILA -- The surgery of Thor Dulay was a success, the singer announced in a social media post over the weekend.

In the caption of his post, Dulay thanked all who prayed for him and sent him well wishes.

"One step at a time... Natanggal na yung major na problema, kayang kaya na for sure yung iba! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nagdasal at nag-send ng message... Love you all! THANK YOU LORD!" Dulay wrote on Instagram.

"Doon po sa mga nagtatanong kung ano po ang nangyari sa akin, nagkaroon po ng maraming cyst 'yung right side ng aking vocal folds, saka polyp. So 'yon 'yung reason kung bakit hindi na ako nakakapag-livestream at hindi na ako nakakapag-show, kasi hindi na po ako nakakakanta," Dulay said in a previous TikTok video.

He also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In 2013, Dulay joined "The Voice of the Philippines" where he wowed the show's judges and audience with his rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" during the Blind Audition.

In 2019, Dulay became a finalist in Tawag ng Tanghalan: Celebrity Champions of "It's Showtime."

Related video: