Liza Soberano seems to be settling in well with her co-stars in her first Hollywood film “Lisa Frankenstein” headlined by American actors Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

On Instagram, Newton shared a photo of her and Soberano in robes while introducing their characters as Lisa and Taffy, respectively.

“Lisa not Liza aka Kathryn and it’s Liza not Lisa aka Taffy,” Newton captioned their mirror selfie.

Soberano reposted Newton’s post through her Instagram Stories and said: “Lisa and Taffy’s day off.”

It was only last August 12 when Soberano confirmed that she was cast in “Lisa Frankenstein,” which is the directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Zelda Williams.

"Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage," Deadline reported in an article.

Soberano made headlines in May after it was revealed that she is now being managed by her contemporary James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

