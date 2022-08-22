Promotional photo for IVE's single album 'After Like,' released August 22, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@IVEstarship



IVE, one the most popular new girl groups in K-pop, dropped Monday its third single "After Like."

The 6-piece act under Starship Entertainment also released an accompanying music video for the song, which samples Gloria Gaynor's disco anthem "I Will Survive."

The 2-track single album, which hit music streaming services at 5 p.m. Philippine time, also includes "My Satisfaction."

As of writing, the hashtag #Ready_to_like_AfterLIKE listed among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

"After Like" comes more than 4 months since the release of the group's sophomore single "Love Dive," which topped South Korea's Circle (formerly Gaon) chart.

IVE is composed of former IZ*ONE members An Yujin and Jang Wonyoung, and members Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo.

The group debuted in December 1, 2021 with the hit song "Eleven" and bagged their first music show trophy exactly a week after.

