How 'Idol PH' top 10 performed during first live gala episode

MANILA – The Top 10 contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 2 were announced on Sunday after their solo performances during the show’s live gala episodes this weekend.
Those who made it were Nisha Bedana, Delly Cuales, Isabela Ryssi Avila, Trisha Gomez, Ann Raniel, Misha de Leon, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia and Bryan Chong.
Here is how each of them performed after being mentored by singers Ice Seguerra and Nina.
Nisha Bedaña – Hiling
Khimo Gumatay - One Last Cry
Ann Raniel - Till My Heartaches End
Trisha Gomez – Falling
Kice - Barely Breathing
Delly Cuales - Ibong Ligaw
Bryan Chong – Paubaya
Misha De Leon - Para Lang Sa 'Yo
PJ Fabia - Kabilang Buhay
Ryssi Avila - Oks Lang
The remaining contestants will continue to compete in the next round.
"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.