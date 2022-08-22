MANILA -- Competition films from the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will be shown in Cinema ‘76 Anonas starting August 24 to August 30.

This will give a chance for movie audiences who were not able to catch the screenings at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and other partner theaters to see the festival’s entries.

With the gradual return to the new normal, the CCP and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. are enthusiastic about these screenings of full-length and short feature films in competition this year.



The film lineup includes the following feature films:

The Baseball Player

Blue Room

12 Weeks

Ginhawa

Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin?

Bula Sa Langit

Angkas

Batsoy

Kaluskos

Kargo

Retirada

Also to be shown are short films such as “Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol (It’s Raining Frogs Outside)” by Maria Estela Paiso; “Black Rainbow” by Zig Dulay; “City of Flowers” by Xeph Suarez; “Dikit” by Gabriela Serrano; “Distance” by Dexter Paul de Jesus; “Duwa-Duwa” by Nena Jane Achacoso; “Mga Handum Nga Nasulat Sa Baras (The Dreams That Are Written in the Sand)” by Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico; “Mata Kang Busay (Vision of the Falls)” by Nino Maldecir and Cyphor John Gayorgor; “Kwits” by Raz de la Torre; “Roundtrip to Happiness” by Claudia Fernando; “See You, George!” by Mark Moneda; and “Si Oddie” by Maria Kydylee Torato.



“Cinema ’76 Film Society is honored to be a cinema partner in this year’s Cinemalaya Festival. It’s been two years since the festival had in-person screenings and as Cinemalaya fans ourselves, we’re excited to welcome indie fans, looking to catch some of the best films of the year,” said Daphne O. Chiu, executive vice president and general manager of TBA Studios and Cinema ’76.



Tickets for each full feature cost P250.

