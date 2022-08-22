MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez, Mariel Rodriguez and Drew Arellano had a reunion with Boy Abunda on Sunday years after being unable to catch up with each other.

On Instagram, Gonzalez shared a fun fact about how they crossed each other’s paths.

“In 2003, after managing mostly singers, Boy Abunda decided to take 3 young newbie hosts under his wing... Drew Arellano, Bianca Gonzalez and Mariel Rodriguez,” she said.

After almost two decades later, Gonzalez is amazed that all three of them are still in the entertainment industry and thriving.

“Almost two decades later, now with Iya Villania, heyyyyy we still here. Love you guys so much! Kulang ang oras sa dami ng kwento. Thank you Tito Boy for hosting us in your beautiful museum-like home,” she said.

Rodriguez, for her part, said she doesn’t usually leave her home without her kids except for family gatherings -- and Abunda certainly qualifies as family.

She then thanked him for taking a chance on them several years ago “and decided to share his wisdom in hosting.”

As for Arellano, he thanked Abunda for hosting them adding that he missed everybody.

