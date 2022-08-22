MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Benedix Ramos will be joining Karina Bautista and Anji Salvacion as hosts of the virtual reality show "Bida Star."

In a press conference on Monday, Ramos said he is looking forward to joining his fellow "PBB" alumni.

"Super enjoy po ako sa hosting talaga kasi isa siya sa mga skills ko na gusto ko pang mahasa as I go further sa industry," he told reporters.

In "Bida Star Versus," aspirants will be competing for their clusters of boys and girls and one will emerge as the winner. Filipinos nationwide ages 18 to 25 years old may join and fill out the forms here.

Aspirants may fill out the audition form, and create an audition video with a self-introduction, and acting performance.

Auditionees are encouraged to upload their videos on Facebook, Kumu, or TikTok with the hashtag #BidaStarVersus.

The winner will have an ABS-CBN management contract, a Star Magic workshop scholarship, P50,000, and appearances and performances on ABS-CBN shows.

Cherry Mendoza, Ruth Paga, Dustine Mayores, and Amanda Manaois were the former winners of the show.

