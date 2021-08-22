MANILA – Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson’s son Jude has finally met his celebrity godmother, actress Liza Soberano.

Through an Instagram story on Friday, Soberano shared her photo with baby Jude as she gushed over his chubby cheeks and arm folds.

The same picture was posted on baby Jude’s own Instagram account probably by his parents.

Based on the post, baby Jude not only met Soberano but he also got to spend time with his Tito Enrique Gil, Tita Yassi Pressman and Tita Alex Gonzaga.

“I’m surrounded by beautiful people,” said the caption in the post using Jude’s account.

Salvador and Paterson welcomed their first child in October 2020.

In June, Salvador resumed work after taking a 15-month hiatus for her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mom.