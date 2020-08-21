Home  >  Entertainment

‘SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon’: BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez share collab song title

ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- "Ice Cream." 

That's the title of BLACKPINK's much-awaited collaboration with pop star Selena Gomez, the group revealed this Friday. 

The K-pop superstars shared the title, along with a poster for it, one week before the single is scheduled for release this August 28. 

Gomez also shared a photo of herself with an ice cream and the caption, "SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon," to promote the single. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The song will be part of BLACKPINK's album, simply titled "The Album," along with their record-breaking hit, "How You Like That." 

"The Album," which will be the group's first full-length studio album, is scheduled for October 2. 

