'Meet Gian & Gianna': Enchong, Erich tease new series

MANILA -- With the pandemic throwing a wrench into most plans, it's always nice to have something to look forward to.

And for fans of Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee, that something is shaping up to be a new series starring the popular tandem.

Details remain scarce but the two have set up a YouTube channel and an Instagram account for the show, revealing that it will be directed by screenwriter Noreen Capili ("Through Night and Day").

It'll also feature Janella Salvador, Arjo Atayde, Alex Medina, and MJ Cayabyab with them as their characters, Gian and Gianna.

The pairing of Gonzales and Dee first rose to fame after they worked together in the 2009 primetime series, "Katorse."

They went on to co-star in several other projects, including "Tanging Yaman," "Maria la del Barrio," "Magkaribal," and "The Blood Sisters."

They also starred in films "I Do, Paano Ko Sasabihin" and "Once A Princess."