Martin Nievera, Edu Manzano go back-to-back with talk shows on Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA -- Martin Nievera and Edu Manzano are set to give fun and entertainment via their respective shows “LSS: The Martin Nievera Show” and “Good Vibes with Edu,” streaming on ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Online Live starting this August 23.



This Sunday, Martin's “LSS: The Martin Nievera Show” with begin with singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid.

Zsa Zsa Padilla will guest next on August 30, followed by the “voice of ABS-CBN” Peter Musngi on September 6.



Martin will also get to chat with "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez on September 13; seasoned TV personality Johnny Litton on September 20; and Kuh Ledesma on September 27.



Meanwhile, Manzano will level up the thrill and laughter with Metro Channel’s “Good Vibes with Edu,” where he catches up and plays enjoyable games with family, friends, and various personalities via Zoom.

Giving additional laughter and fun as guests this Sunday are comedians GB Labrador and Rex Navarrete of Comedy Manila.



Manzano will also muse over cheerful television memories as he plays host to the “Abangan ang Susunod na Kabanata” reunion with Tessie Tomas, Noel Trinidad, Carmi Martin, and Winnie Cordero and the “Sic O’ Clock News” reunion with Jaime Fabregas, Joji Isla, and Nonie Buencamino in “Good Vibes with Edu’s” upcoming episodes.



The gabfest featuring Nievera and Manzano is reminiscent of old times as the two ruled the ‘80s and ‘90s with their late-night shows “Martin After Dark” and “Not So Late Night with Edu.”



The “Good Vibes with Edu” and “LSS: The Martin Nievera Show” on Kapamilya Online Live back-to-back every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, beginning August 23.