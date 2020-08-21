HBO Go lines up superhero movies in time for National Heroes' Day

A scene from 'Aquaman.' Handout

MANILA – National Heroes’ Day is coming up and HBO Go has lined up some superhero movies which may keep viewers entertained while stuck at home during the quarantine.

Among them are “Aquaman,” “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five,” “Watchmen,” “Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans” and “Doom Patrol.”

“Aquaman” is an action-packed film about one of the most powerful DC superheroes, who is the monarch of the undersea realm of Atlantis and King of the Seven Seas.

“Justice League vs. The Fatal Five,” on the other hand, is an animated film about the two groups reuniting with a new class of heroes joining the iconic DC characters.

A scene from 'Watchmen.' Handout

Meanwhile, “Watchmen” is a series set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws.

“Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans” is perfect for the kids who might be looking for a comedic-animation of superheroes. This movie features a crossover as these two Titan teams set aside their differences to save the universe.

Lastly, “Doom Patrol” reimagines one of DC’s strangest groups of superheroes. Its story follows how each team member’s horrible accident has affected them to come together to protect the newest member of their family.

A scene from 'Doom Patrol.' Handout

While enjoying these offerings via the HBO Go app at the comfort of their homes, Filipinos audiences are playing the heroes themselves by helping the medical frontliners prevent the further spreading of COVID-19.