Ely Buendia's son Eon drops debut single with his indie pop trio Nobody's Home

Nobody’s Home. Handout

MANILA -- What do you do at 12:00 midnight? Do you think of late-night thoughts? Midnight snacks? Or maybe you're already sleeping soundly in the quiet?

For indie pop trio Nobody’s Home, this is when the music happens.

Signed by Sony Music Philippines last July, Nobody’s Home recently released its debut single “12:00 (Midnight)” last August 16, available in digital platforms worldwide. The music video was launched on Friday, August 21.

The track reinvents '80s nostalgia with a heavy synth-pop vibe and the result is a unique sound with a retro-futuristic twist.

“It is a song that talks about destiny,” lead vocalist and main songwriter Eon Buendia, son of music icon Ely Buendia, said in an interview. “It is also somewhat a personal song for all of us [bandmates], as we share the same feeling of being a burden to others.”

Drummer and co-writer Moon Cairo Peralta admitted that the song was already two years old. It all started with him playing around with synths with a Michael Jackson groove in mind. He later sent it to Buendia, who wrote the lyrics and the melodies, while guitarist Justin Punzalan added the guitar lines into the track.

“We come from different genres,” Punzalan said when asked about their sound. “And that makes our sound experimental, but the sense of nostalgia remains.”

True to their influences, Nobody’s Home looks for inspiration from the bands Inner Wave, The Police, The Smiths, and Shrek is Love. Apart from claiming he is a big '80s junkie, Peralta admits his greatest musical influence Tears for Fears. Punzalan looks up to U2's The Edge, while Buendia gets inspiration from Shrek is Love’s vocals.

When asked about how the name Nobody’s Home came to be, the group collectively agreed that they wanted a name that would not lock their band to one genre.

“The name is subject to a person’s own interpretation, but to us, it means a free space to experiment with sound,” Buendia explained.