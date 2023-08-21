Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities

MANILA – Liza Soberano has been hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in Philippine showbiz, but she admitted that, just like anyone else, she harbors numerous insecurities.

During a conversation with Vicki Belo, Soberano said her number one insecurity would be her weight.

“Throughout my showbiz career, I would always get criticized for my weight fluctuating back and forth, and the rumors about me being pregnant just because of me gaining a little weight, it would really affect my mental health,” she said.

While saying that she doesn’t think she is unhealthy because she tries to live a healthy lifestyle, Soberano said the demands of being in showbiz is “physically unattainable.”

“I always get compared to girls that are smaller than me, my peers that are smaller than me. Because I am [half-American], I also am a little bit on the bigger side,” she said.

As such, Soberano tends to always cover herself up with bigger sized clothing or “by dressing in the same silhouettes over and over again because that became my comfort zone.”

Aside from her weight, Soberano said she’s also insecure about her skin especially on her legs.

“I had really bad skin growing up. I had allergic reactions to the air, changing environment. Because I grew up in America and I came here, all of a sudden, I had all these rashes coming up my legs. I kind of got bullied in school for that. People would call me ‘Hayop’ instead of saying ‘Hi Hope.’ People would say I had galis like a dog because my skin was really bad,” she said.

Coming into showbiz, Soberano shared that individuals would consistently draw attention to her knees, noting their scarred and darker appearance in contrast to others blessed with flawless skin.

Furthermore, Soberano said she’s also become insecure about her hair recently.

“As I got older, my hair started thinning a bit. I got alopecia actually around 2020 due to stress, and also I guess the nature of the industry that we are in, we are constantly getting our hair and make-up done, constantly under a lot of pressure, and then lack of sleep,” she said.