Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita expecting baby girl

MANILA - Actor-politician Jolo Revilla and his wife, former beauty queen Angelica Alita, are joyfully anticipating the arrival of their baby girl.

The delightful news was unveiled at their gender reveal celebration on Saturday evening, graced by their family members and closest friends.

The event unfolded with Revilla and Alita on stage until a flurry of pink confetti soared into the air behind them.

Revilla and Alita appeared delighted as they promptly embraced each in response to the reveal.

It was only early this month when the two shared to the public that they are expecting their first baby.

Revilla first revealed his relationship with Alita, a runner-up in the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, in February 2019.

They got married in a garden ceremony at Newport Beach in California in December 2019.