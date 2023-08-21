Here's Sharon Cuneta's response to those asking for free concert tickets

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta apologized to her friends and followers because she’s not able to give away complimentary tickets to her upcoming concert with her former husband, Gabby Concepcion.

While she looks forward to the show, Cuneta explained on Instagram why this is giving her a headache.

“Tuwing magkaka-concert ako, pinakasumasakit ang ulo ko hindi sa gagawin ko sa show, kundi sa dami ng humihinging Complimentary o libreng tickets! Limited lang po ang complimentary tickets ko -- at sa totoo lang, itong concert na ito ang pinakanagpasakit sa ulo ko,” she began.

“Sa totoo lang po, ang aga naubos ng complimentary tickets ko! Pag ako pa bumili baka si Gabby na lang ang kumanta dahil mauubos ang sueldo ko sa kakalibre,” she added.

Cuneta acknowledged that the tickets come at a higher price due to production expenses. However, she expressed gratitude for the support of her friends and family, who have obtained their tickets independently, sparing her any inconvenience.

“Pag may shows po ang mga kaibigan ko-sina Regine, Gary, etc. - bumibili po ako ng tickets bilang suporta sa kaibigan at kapwa performer at singer. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng friends at family members ko na di na ako inistorbo at kusang bumibili ng tickets nila,” she said.

Concluding her message, Cuneta requested her followers to comprehend that she is simply engaged in her work as well.

“Pasensya na po at nagatrabaho lang ang girl nyo! Kung puede lang ilibre ko lahat kayo pero siempre di ko kaya. Thanks so much for understanding. Love you all!”

Cuneta and Concepcion’s upcoming concert will be titled "Dear Heart" and will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27.

Tickets became available to the public last August 15 via SM Ticket outlets and www.smtickets.com.