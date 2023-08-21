'Drag Race PH': Veruschka Levels wins design challenge

Some "Drag Race Philippines" fans did not agree with Veruschka Levels' maxi challenge win in the latest episode of the show. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — Veruschka Levels' won the design maxi challenge in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2.

In the third episode of the series, the 10 remaining queens finally met and paired up for a paper dance mini challenge. Matilduh won and had the chance to match the queens for the design challenge.

For the design challenge, the queens went head-to-head with the pairings that Matilduh chose. Dee Dee Marie Holiday went up against Captivating Katkat for Valentines' Day, Arizona Brandy and Veruschka Levels got birthday, Matilduh and OV C--T went with Halloween, M1ss Jade So and Bernie got Christmas, and Hana Beshie got paired with Tiny DeLuxe.

Dee Dee, Matilduh, M1ss Jade, and Hana Beshie were declared the top queens with Veruschka winning the maxi challenge. Only the lower-ranked queens got critiques from the judges.

But some fans expressed disappointment with the results, comparing the looks created by M1ss Jade and Hana Beshie with that of Veruschka's "busy" design.

"So far, questionable ang picks for winner ni Paolo Ballesteros for me. How did Verushka Levels win over M1ss Jade So?!" a fan said.

"Verushka Levels winning the design challenge looking like what Jiggly wore in her first season blows my mind ...Are they setting her up to be the host of Drag Race Hong Kong or?" another viewer said.

Arizona Brandy and Tiny Deluxe landed in the bottom and had to do a lipsync performance of "Kitty Girl" by RuPaul, with the latter going home in 10th place.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: