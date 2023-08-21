'Dirty Linen' stars turn emotional in 'ASAP' farewell

MANILA -- Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, along with the other members of the cast of the highly popular primetime series "The Dirty Linen," bid a heartfelt goodbye during their appearance on Sunday's episode of "ASAP Natin ‘To."

They made their appearance on the variety show to take their final walk as a cast and to invite viewers to watch the last five episodes of their series.

While addressing their viewers, each of them displayed deep emotions, struggling to restrain their tears as they thanked the show's fans.

“Mula po sa amin, ang Team Resbak, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong pagsama sa aming laban. Maraming salamat po talaga sa gabi-gabi na pagtutok ninyo,” said Jennica Garcia.

“Sa ngalan po ng mga kasama namin, Elisse Joson, Andrea del Rosario, Soliman Cruz, Susan Africa, Epy Quizon, Joel Torre, Janice de Belen, kasama ang dalawang magagaling naming director na sila Direk Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” added Christian Bables and Angel Aquino.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez and Marudo extended an invitation to their American viewers, urging them to come and see their upcoming performances in Sacramento, California, and Houston, Texas.

Their shows will be held on August 26 at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California and on August 27 at the Arena Theater in Houston, Texas.

“Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.