'Dirty Linen': Max escapes Carlos' attempted kidnapping

MANILA — Max (Christian Bables) managed to escape Carlos' (John Arcilla) attempt to kidnap him in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Monday.

After they mourned the death of their mother, Carlos went rogue by arresting Chiara in their home while he seeks revenge against #TeamResbak, composed of Max, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez), Lala (Jennica Garcia), and Olan (Joel Torre).

Max was assisted by an unidentified man but he had a hunch that he's going to be kidnapped.

He was rescued by Lemuel (JC Santos) but he has not yet fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Feliz (Angel Aquino) and Leona (Janice de Belen) insist that they leave the country but Carlos declines while Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) has a plan to rescue Chiara.

“Dirty Linen,” now down to its last week, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

