MANILA - The mother of actress Jane de Leon was unable to contain her emotions when she saw her daughter transform into Darna for the first time on TV.

On Facebook, de Leon shared some moving clips of her family right after they saw the series’ Friday episode.

“Thank you fam,” she wrote across one of the clips showing her and her family in a group hug.

In another video, de Leon declared that she dedicates all her hard work for her family.

“I love you mama! Para sa inyo to ni papa and kuya!" she said.

In the Aug. 19 episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Narda (De Leon), on the eve of her first day on the job, went through a baptism of fire as an emergency medical technician, when an earthquake strikes Nueva Esperanza.

Driven by values of service and compassion for others — instilled in her by the “first Darna,” her late mother Leonor (Iza Calzado), Narda stops at nothing to save those whose lives are in peril when a building crumbles due to the tremor.

De Leon’s transformation in full Darna regalia came three years after she was first introduced as the lead actress of ABS-CBN’s adaptation, which hurdled delays and a format change (from film to series) primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: