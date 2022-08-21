MANILA – Loisa Andalio has broken her silence to address rumors that she went though a cosmetic surgery procedure

Andalio made the statement on Twitter, explaining that she is speaking up only because she’s been reading a lot about it.

“Dami ko po nababasa, at hindi din rin ako mahilig sumagot sa ganito pero gusto ko lang po linawin wala po akong retoke kahit .1% at wala rin po akong balak,” she said.

Nonetheless, Andalio clarified that she is not against anyone who opts for cosmetic surgery.

“Hindi rin po ako against sa mga nag pa enhance, your body your rules. Ayun lang po,” she wrote.

Ayun lang po 🤗 — Loisa Andalio 🌙 (@iamAndalioLoisa) August 20, 2022

Currently, Andalio headlines the ABS-CBN series “Love in 40 Days” along with her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte.

“Love in 40 Days” marks the couple’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

The ABS-CBN romcom premiereed last May on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with two-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC.

