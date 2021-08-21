Photo from Angel Locsin's Instagram account

It’s the simple good night and good morning greetings that make actress Angel Locsin feel “kilig” and appreciate marrying Neil Arce.

In a virtual interview with Karen Davila, Locsin opened up about how priceless her experience is to wake up in the morning seeing her husband dance, or go to bed at night with Arce saying good night beside her.

“I love yung mga good nights and good morning. Yung mga good morning dance niya. Yung mga ganoong kasimpleng bagay. Kilala ko na siya pero yung ganong bagay na hindi namin naeexperience before. For me, priceless siya,” the veteran actress said.

Now that they are living under the same roof, Arce said Locsin’s presence is keeping him sane during the pandemic.

“When I wake up at night and I feel a little bit scared or something, kailangan ko lang kumapa sa tabi ko and I know she's there. It might sound shallow pero it is so important. It keeps you sane, especially during these trying times,” he said.

According to Locsin, Arce never lets her feel she is alone, no matter what the circumstances are.

“Never niya sakin pinaramdam na mag-isa ako. May mali ako, tama man ako, nandyan siya. Hahawakan niya kamay ko. Ipaparamdam talaga niya na we're partners. Yun ang kailangan hanapin ng bawat kababaihan sa mapapangasawa niya,” she said.

Arce said, what he loves most about his wife is how helpful and generous she is, which he witnessed first hand during this health crisis.

“She won't be content without helping. I saw during the pandemic na parang for the first time, she felt useless. Bashers would say it's for show, I don't think she would be able to live without helping other people,” he said.

In the same vlog, the newly-wed couple gamely answered tag questions, including who spends the most and has a longer patience.

They also admitted having separate and joint bank accounts, and that they sometimes quarrel over restaurant bills.

“Napag-usapan namin ni Neil na we have separate bank accounts pero meron din kaming isang joint,” Locsin said.

“Ang pinag aawayan namin, sino magbabayad ng bill sa restaurant. Nagagalit siya sakin. 'Ako na ito. Ang dami kong in-order,’” Arce added.

Locsin and Arce tied the knot in July in a civil ceremony attended by around 10 people, held in Taguig City and presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

