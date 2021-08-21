Photo from Rico Blanco's Instagram account and ABS-CBN News file photo

Rico Blanco’s music label, Balcony Entertainment, is set to release a song of late rock star Jamir Garcia to commemorate his 43rd birth anniversary on September 5.

According to a media advisory by the Garcia family, the unreleased single will be “unleashed as the first salvo of songs the late songwriter was able to record” before he passed on in November 2020.

Garcia’s widow, Jaya, told ABS-CBN News Saturday that the song, titled “Paraiso,” is a love song that can also be interpreted on many levels.

“I'm so excited and happy that finally the world will get to hear the fruit of his hard work," Jaya said, acknowledging the loyalty of his followers.

“I'd like to personally thank Jamir's fans for the support and on his behalf, he's excited for you to hear what he's created. His art will always be remembered.”

She also hoped Jamir’s music will continue to inspire people.

“I know so many are waiting for this come out. I've been a witness on how hard he worked for this throughout the quarantine period. He is so focused on making songs to help lift people's spirits up and here it is finally!” Jaya added.

Jamir’s siblings — Kenneth Garcia, renowned tattoo artist Chris Garcia and one of Jamir’s closest, musically involved sibling Sonboy Garcia — also paid tribute to the legacy of the rock star who was the vocalist of Slapshock band for more than 2 decades.

“His songs will stay forever -- here, with us, and for us," they said in a statement.

“Jamir may no longer be with us here physically but we have his songs to be with him again, to feel him again, to hear him again, to sing with him again, and to love him again.”

An excerpt from Kenneth’s official online post also reads: “Music was and always had been Jamir’s first true love and passion. Music was his one true North. He had often told us that his solo album would be the pinnacle of his musical journey. As always, he wanted to share this part of the journey with you — his loyal fans. And so here we are writing this letter to let you all know that the first single will be released on September 5 to commemorate his birthday.”

The Garcias thanked Blanco for embracing Jamir’s new music.

“We are indebted to Rico and his music label for readily accepting the enormous challenge and responsibility of producing Jamir’s solo album. Rico genuinely cared for his songs," they stated.

“Jamir’s friends Jared, Chi, Lean , Mon and Jowee of Team Manila and Jamir’s Macbeth family also provided their endless support.”

Jamir and Blanco had previously worked together in the early 2000s Rivermaya album “Live and Acoustic”, a live album featuring Slapshock.

Both bands rocked the unforgettable concert “Double Trouble: Akoustik Rampage” at the Music Museum, Greenhills in 2002.