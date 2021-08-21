Photos from Kris Aquino's Instagram page and president.gov.ph

Actress and host Kris Aquino has vowed she won't succumb to baseless accusations thrown at her family as she marked the 38th death anniversary of her late father Ninoy Aquino.

In a post on Friday night, Aquino, the youngest among the Aquino siblings, shared a short tribute for her father, a martial law critic who was assassinated on August 21, 1983 at the airport now bearing his name.

Aquino revealed it was her dad who first believed she could be a star.

“Dad, you were the first one who truly believed that your baby was destined to become a star despite the impossible odds & all of mom's warnings... AND for being the FIRST man to ever call me beautiful,” Aquino shared in the clip.

She went on to say she has real strength to endure criticisms hurled against her family, a known political clan in the Philippines.

“Patuloy man nilang ibato ang lahat ng walang kwentang paninira sa pamilya natin, HINDI ako papayag na matibag - because my HERO instilled REAL STRENGTH in me,” she added.

Aquino, on the other hand, explained why she added a commercial of an ecommerce company advertisement featuring Jackie Chan in her tribute video.

According to the actress, she was supposed to host the launch of Chan as part of the Shopee family but her health prevented her from doing so.

Noting the work ethic instilled by her parents, Aquino tried to compensate by producing voice overs for the brand despite feeling unwell.

“I was supposed to host the 8/19 media launch to welcome the legend, Jackie Chan to the #Shopee family but needed to back out because hindi talaga kinaya. That’s not the work ethic instilled in me by my parents but my autoimmune has made me much more vulnerable,” she narrated.

“Today i gave it my all to do my voice overs for our 9/9 @shopee_ph TV special and my dad would surely understand because i was raised to not submit work that’s just good enough.”

She also promised a better tribute for her late father and brother, Noynoy Aquino, when her production is already complete.

The former president died in June due to diabetes complications.

“They deserve for me to do that when my prod team is complete and you will all get to view my thoughts and feelings in the way na hindi ako mapapahiya sa kanila. I guess that means waiting until after MECQ is lifted,” Aquino added.