“The Voice Philippines” alumna Jessica Reynoso, now known as J. Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas, has been tapped to sing the Philippine national anthem in the upcoming fight of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

J. Rey Soul is set to wear a Francis Libiran Filipiniana gown when she sings “Lupang Hinirang” on Sunday (Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to Libiran, the gown J. Rey chose was a multi-layer, modern red Filipiniana made in silk organdy and accentuated by pleated tulles.

“The bodice and butterfly sleeves are crafted with art deco patterns, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The gown is in red due to its commanding aura and its strikingly bold touch that will surely let J. Rey shine and make our Filipino hearts proud,” Libiran said.

She recently visited Pacquiao in his training camp at the Wild Card Gym, alongside Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and apl.de.ap.

Reynoso was first noticed in 2013 when joined apl.de.ap’s team in the first-ever season of “The Voice of the Philippines.” She made it to the live shows of the competition as a finalist.

Six years later, apl.de.ap made good on his promise to introduce Reynoso to an international audience, as she joined the rapper’s iconic hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas on its 2019 world tour.

That tour included a stop in the Philippines, where The Black Eyed Peas closed the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Maintaining the momentum, the group unveiled in April 2020 a new single titled “Mamacita” featuring Ozuna and Reynoso who now goes by her stage name J.Rey Soul.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, will make his return to the ring after two years of hiatus as he eyes to regain the super WBA welterweight belt against Ugas, who came in as a replacement opponent for injured Errol Spence Jr.