Burnham Park during the Baguio City Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE PHOTO

In the wake of the incident involving Arjo Atayde, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño said Baguio City remains open for film-production shoots after speaking to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

On Facebook, Diño shared the news, saying that Magalong asked her to tell the film sector that Baguio still welcomes filming as long as it is coordinated with the FDCP, Department of Labor and Employment, and the local government.

“Isang napakagandang balita para sa ating sektor, Mayor Magalong asked me to share with the film sector that Baguio is still open to production shoots and that filming is welcome as long as coordinated properly with relevant agencies like FDCP and DOLE and most importantly, the City of Baguio,” Diño said.

The FDCP chief added that the Feelmaking Productions team, with which Atayde is associated, has been closely coordinating with Baguio, “and that matters have been settled.”

Diño also addressed the issue involving the actor with Magalong, in which the local executive acknowledged the actions done by the family.

However, Magalong also stressed the significance of following the protocols to ensure the safety of their constituents in Baguio.

“As regards to the case of Mister Arjo Atayde, the Mayor acknowledged the actions of his family to rush him to the hospital. Any worried parent would react the same but at the same time, he reiterated the importance of compliance to the protocols set by the government to ensure the safety of the community,” the FDCP stated.

“He also emphasized that while Baguio has been accommodating to film shoots, restrictions are in place to keep everyone safe and that must be strictly followed.”

The agency, through Diño, said Magalong assured Feelmaking that they can still finish their shoot in Baguio.

“He also said that should the Feelmaking production team choose to finish their production in Baguio, they may still do as long as details are coordinated with the City and compliance to protocols will be strictly observed,” Diño said.

On Wednesday, Feelmaking Productions Inc. issued an official statement confirming Atayde tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for his new movie for the production company in Baguio City.

According to the statement, Atayde was “suffering from high fever, headaches, and difficulty in breathing” so it became “the mutual decision of Feelmaking Productions Inc., Atayde’s parents, and doctors to rush the actor, who has a pre-existing medical condition, straight to a hospital in Manila on August 17.”

The Atayde family has already reached out to Magalong, the statement added.

Earlier that day, the Baguio mayor ordered an investigation for possible breach of protocols. He also alleged that Atayde’s group failed to comply with their commitment for a monthly testing.