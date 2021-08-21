

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has made her Instagram debut not for casual life updates but for a purposeful campaign: to share stories of people fighting for basic human rights, especially in conflict-stricken Afghanistan.

As the world witnessed the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Jolie used the social media platform to post a letter she received from a teenage girl in the embattled country.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights,” the actress said in her first post.

Jolie called it “sickening” to watch the Afghans losing their country yet again after meeting refugees at the border of Afghanistan two decades ago just before the 9/11 attacks.

“I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago,” Jolie said.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

The “Eternals” star said it is impossible to understand how Afghanistan's collapse happened, and the number of lives lost.

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," said Jolie.

The US had waged a war in Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, with the Taliban known to be condoning terrorist activity. The Taliban's resurgence happened just as US forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Jolie, who also serves as Special Envoy for UN Refugees, vowed that she would not turn her back on Afghans and hoped the public would do the same.

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it,” the actress said.

“Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me,” she added.

Jolie has gained over four million followers 13 hours since her first post.

Thousands of Afghans have been scrambling to leave their country since the Taliban seized the capital Kabul.