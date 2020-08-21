WATCH: Tirso, Donna, Sunshine and Geneva Cruz perform ABBA medley

MANILA – Cousins Donna, Sunshine and Geneva Cruz and their uncle Tirso Cruz III joined forces to record a medley of ABBA songs, which they posted in their respective Instagram pages.

The medley included "Chiquitita" "Thank You For The Music" and "Dancing Queen."



"Never would I have imagined. This is definitely a dream come true for us cousins to be able to do a collaboration with our Uncle Pip. Thanks Uncle for doing this with us. We love you! " Sunshine wrote.

Geneva added: "So grateful for this collaboration. Thank God for #music and family."

Their collaboration was produced by Patrick Rivera.

Watch their video below.