WATCH: Angeline Quinto confirms being in a relationship

MANILA — Singer Angeline Quinto has a new source of “inspiration” as she confirmed being in a relationship, while opting to keep details private.

Quinto’s personal life came up during her recent interview on the digital talk show “I Feel U.”

“Actually, ngayon, meron naman po,” Quinto said when asked by host Toni Gonzaga how her “love life” is doing.

“Pero hindi ko pa siya napapakilala kay Mama Bob,” the singer added, referring to her adoptive mother. “Hopefully, 'pag maging maayos na lahat, sana mapakilala ko na.”

Quinto, 30, did not give further details, including what needed to be ironed out with her relationship.

Asked whether she feels “inspired” by the mystery partner, Quinto answered, “Of course!”

As the theme of the episode was having idols, Gonzaga asked Quinto whether she has someone in mind whose personal life she would like to emulate.

Quinto mentioned her cousin who is based in Canda. She described her cousin as having a “happy and complete” family.

“Ayokong magaya ‘yung magiging anak ko sa akin, na hindi naranasan magkaroon ng tatay at nanay. Siya ‘yung hinahangaan ko sa mga kamag-anak ko na malapit sa akin,” she said.

“Balang araw sana magkaroon ako ng sariling family ko na katulad sa kaniya, kasi iyon ‘yung hindi ko naranasan.”