‘Nakakapangilabot’: Jodi perfected ‘10 units of emotion’ in this complicated scene, says director

Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) confronts her best friend, Ellice (Iza Calzado), whom she believes abandoned her while she was in prison. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “The silent superstar” was how director FM Reyes branded Jodi Sta. Maria as he praised the actress’ performance in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” on Thursday, during the ABS-CBN drama’s livestreaming.

Sta. Maria and Reyes joined Kapamilya Online Live viewers as their latest episode streamed, dissecting scenes and reacting to real-time feedback during breaks.

In the August 20 episode, Sta. Maria’s character, Marissa, finally resurfaced and faced her best friend, Ellice (Iza Calzado), whom she believes abandoned her while she was in prison.

Introducing the scene, Reyes said: “Bihira akong humanga sa artista, pero itong si Jodi… Sa dami ng imimemoryang script, na salita, mag-mi-memorize ng blocking, at ang pinakamahirap, mag-memorize ng emotion.”

“I gave her around 10 units of emotion. Namangha ako, napanganga ako, because she nailed it, doon sa paghaharap nila ni Iza.”

While in jail, Marissa became the target of incessant assault, at the bidding of a powerful congressman who believed she murdered his son, Victor (Albie Casino). In truth, Marissa only took the fall for Ellice, who accidentally killed Victor when he attempted to rape her.

Marissa agreed to take the blame out of loyalty to Ellice to avoid her family name from being tarnished, and after being assured by Ellice’s father, Jorge (Lito Pimentel), that she would be released in no time.

That promise, however, was broken, and Marissa ended up spending four torturous years behind bars.

“Watch, everyone, how detailed Jodi is, at kung ano ‘yung mga itsi-check niya kay Ellice. Nakakapangilabot. Ang hirap ng ginawa niyang eksena,” Reyes said of the actress, just seconds before the meeting of Marissa and Ellice streamed.

Examining her character, Sta. Maria added: “Sa pagkikita nila ni Ellice ulit, gusto niya i-check: ‘Tama ba ‘yung iniisip ko na inabandona niyo ako? O ako lang ‘to? Pero kailangan ko marinig sa ‘yo.’ Kasi naniniwala ako na mahal pa rin ni Marissa si Ellice.”

Sta. Maria acknowledged that lending truth to her acting as Marissa has been a unique challenge, compared to her previous teleserye roles.

“Hindi madali ‘yung portrayal ni Marissa. Ibang-iba talaga siya. To be honest, I was having doubts if I can pull this character off. Ang hirap niya, napaka complex. Ang daming nangyayari sa loob, pero ibang-iba ‘yung pinapakita niya sa labas,” she explained.

The episode on Thursday also saw the reunion of Marissa with her mother, Lucing (Maricel Soriano), as well as the first hint of a brewing sexual tension between Marissa and Ellice’s husband, Gabriel (Sam Milby).

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the first-ever ABS-CBN teleserye to premiere and to fully stream on digital, airs weeknights at 8:40 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.