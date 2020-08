Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA -- Singer Janine Teñoso has released on Thursday the official music video of her song "Umibig Muli," which was launched early this year.



Teñoso, who scored a hit with "Di Na Muli," penned her latest single which sends message of being "optimistic despite the pain caused by love."

"Umibig Muli" was produced by composer Jay Durias.