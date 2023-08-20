Sarah Geronimo sings 'Healing' on 'ASAP'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sarah Geronimo took the stage of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday to perform her own song titled “Healing.”

The song explores the struggles on vulnerability and trust of someone who experienced a heartbreak and is still in the process of healing.

The track was composed by KZ Tandingan and produced by Geronimo herself along with Civ Fontanilla.

It was first released in May, just a few days before Geronimo returned to the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for her 20th anniversary concert.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).