Gela Atayde, Legit Status fire up 'ASAP' dance floor

Rising Gen Z star and dancer Gela Atayde with her Legit Status crew fired up the dance floor of “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Their electrifying performance came just days after they triumphantly secured the grand championship title at the esteemed World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2023 held in the United States.

Legit Status was one of the international groups who competed in Phoenix, Arizona.

The dance group from the Philippines was announced as champion under the MegaCrew Division after receiving a total of 7.81 points.

Gela is the daughter of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez with husband Art Atayde. She is the younger sister of actors Arjo and Ria Atayde.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).