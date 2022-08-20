MANILA — Actress Kim Chui was glad to be reunited with Xian Lim after her Star Magic tour.

In an Instagram post, Chiu shared her moments during the "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour and her reunion with her boyfriend.

"Finally!!! complete again after almost a month! huggsss!!!! @xianlimm" she said in the caption.

"Awwwwwww hahahahah," Lim replied.

Star Magic artists were thankful to their Filipino fans abroad for the warm reception they received in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles for the "Beyond the Stars" US concert tour.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya artists expressed their gratitude to be part of the tour. Chiu was teary-eyed as she shared her memories while on tour abroad.

"'Yung buong experience, sobrang amazing lang dahil first time ko ngang umalis, pumunta ng US after two years na nagkaroon ng pandemic. Sinimulan ko sa Florida, tapos nag-Star Magic tour kami ng New York, San Francisco and LA. Well-appreciated and accepted, at sobrang warm ng mga tao sa amin," she said.

"This is different kind of group, different kind of energy, and sobra ang warm ng pagtanggap ng mga tao. At sobrang happy kami sa naging resulta."

