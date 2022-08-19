After breaking the internet with his TikTok dance moves, there’s no stopping Joshua Garcia from fulfilling his childhood dream.

“Makakatulong talaga sa akin. I’m thankful, it’s another platform for me to show my hidden talents,” Garcia told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of his launch Friday as the new star endorser of a popular health drink.

Garcia also shared a hilarious anecdote from his youth as an aspiring dancer in Bauan, Batangas.

“I started dancing nu’ng high school ako,” Garcia said, reacting to comments that he is a natural dancer.

“Pero actually kinder pa lang ako gusto ko nang magsayaw sa graduation. Ang istorya nu’n di ako sinasali kasi makulit akong bata. So ang panakot di ako isasali. Ang ginawa ko umakyat ako ng bakod. S’yempre takot na takot ang maestra ko, ‘Hoy, bumaba ka diyan’.”

Garcia eventually honed his terpsichorean skills in a wide array of dance forms, including folk and ballroom. In high school, he became a member of the elite Batangas cultural dance group, Sining Kumintang, which gave him an opportunity to represent the Philippines in an international dance festival in Italy.

“Pagpasok ko sa showbiz, nag hip-hop naman ako,” recalled Garcia who joined “Pinoy Big Brother: All In” in 2014. “Nadaanan ko na lahat at ngayon, TikTok naman.”

Garcia went viral anew last July after he posted his dance cover of Chalie Boy’s “Thick Fine Woman” that phenomenally amassed more than 20 million views and close to 4 million likes one day after it was uploaded on TikTok.

Garcia said he looks forward to posting his next dance moves. “ ’Pag nagustuhan ko ’yung moves ko, gagawin ko,” exclaimed the actor .

Right now he is enjoying the blessings of new highs in his career, including new endorsements, a new teleserye “Darna”, and the upcoming showing of his much-awaited movie “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” directed by Chito Roño for the Metro Manila Filmfest 2022.