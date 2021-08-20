WATCH: BGYO, Liza Soberano in ‘The Baddest’ MV

Liza Soberano joins BGYO in the music video for ‘The Baddest.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Breakout P-pop group BGYO released Friday the music video of their comeback single “The Baddest,” which also features screen superstar Liza Soberano.

Produced by YouMeUsMNL, the music video follows Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki as agents with different expertise who battle a cyber creature after being recruited into the Ace Elite Secret Service by Haliya, portrayed by Soberano.

By the time the music video premiered at 8 p.m., the hashtag #BGYOTheBaddestMV and the tagline “THE BADDEST MUSIC VIDEO” ranked among the top trends on Twitter, with ACEs (the group’s loyal fanbase) expressing their excitement and heaping praise on the production.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The song about romantic attraction ranked atop the iTunes Philippines chart within an hour of its release on Friday midnight. It likewise charted across several territories, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

“The Baddest” was also included in Spotify’s local RADAR and New Music Friday playlists, as well as Apple Music’s Absolute OPM.

BGYO "The Baddest" is off to a great start! Here are the features and chart positions of @bgyo_ph 's "The Baddest" 💯🔥



Keep streaming here : https://t.co/btzu2e04G4#BGYOtheBaddestCB pic.twitter.com/2eKq8q0pEE — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) August 20, 2021

Leading up to the audio release of “The Baddest,” BGYO ranked No. 1 the worldwide Next Big Sound chart, which predicts emerging acts that are likely to debut in the Billboard 200 within a year, based on social media buzz and streaming on Pandora.

Penned by The aristocratz and TC Mack, “The Baddest” marks BGYO’s fifth original song since their January debut, following “The Light,” “Feel Good Pilipinas,” “He’s Into Her,” and “Runnin.’”

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before being launched, are also gearing up for a full-length album and a joint concert with sister group BINI later this year.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC