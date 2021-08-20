MANILA -- Filipinos will finally get to see "Space Jam: A New Legacy" featuring NBA superstar LeBron James as the live action/animated movie will stream on HBO GO from September 3.

It the film, James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to face the Goon Squad for an epic basketball showdown.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" shows how far some parents will go to connect with their children.

This happened when James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. James must get them home safely by leading Bugs and the whole gang of undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized roster of professional basketball superstars.

In a statement, James said he always felt a special connection to “Space Jam.”

“When I was 12 years old, I needed inspiration where I was growing up,” he said.

“Michael Jordan was one of those people who gave me inspiration, along with my mother. When I think back on watching ‘Space Jam,’ always having a love for Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, and then you add Michael Jordan, one of my favorite inspirations growing up? It felt like it was a match made in heaven for me,” he added.

James said it's an honor for him to be part of the film.

“It’s an honor for me to be a part of the ‘Space Jam’ world, to be able to reintroduce it to kids today and show them how unbelievable the Looney Tunes are, and how great our sport of basketball is, as well.”

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" also stars Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya.