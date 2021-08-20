Lorde's third studio album 'Solar Power' album cover'

New Zealand pop star Lorde channeled “zen energy” with her much-awaited album “Solar Power” released Friday.

In YouTube’s Released series episode, the Kiwi artist said there are different shades of “sun worship” themes in her third studio album produced with Jack Antonoff.

“While there are different shades to that experience it’s all very much bound by me feeling a huge amount of like respect and reverence for the sun and for the world,” Lorde said.

“There’s no cult leadership in my future but I thought a lot about communes and their attempt at forming new societies or new communities to try and live in a different way,” she added.

The album opens with “The Path,” shaking the reality that she is not the "savior" as much as some fans believe she is followed by the summer bop single “Solar Power” and “California.”

Listeners are then treated to the second single “Stoned At The Nail Salon” and “Fallen Fruit” followed by personal narratives in “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All) and "The Man with the Axe.”

After the short-but-sweet tracks “Big Star,” “Dominoes,” and “Leader of a New Regime,” Lorde amps up the energy with the album's third single “Mood Ring” and concludes with the 6-minute “Oceanic Feeling.”

Lorde said some of the songs that inspired her to write the track from the album have summer vibes like “Ridin’ Round” by Kali Uchis, “Sun King” by The Beatles, and tracks “Codex,” and “Reckoner” by Radiohead noting the bop “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

She said with the new mood that she set with this new album she wanted to teach her listeners that change is normal.

“I was totally nodding to the fact that lots of people were 16 when they started listening to me and, yeah, my listeners were the same age as me. It’s my way of kind of saying it this doesn’t mean as much to you as it did when you were a teenager, that’s okay. It all changes and it all comes around so don’t worry about it.”