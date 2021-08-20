Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Jackie Lou Blanco posts throwback photo of her at 14

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 04:43 PM | Updated as of Aug 20 2021 04:44 PM

Photos from Jackie Lou Blanco's Instagram account
Photos from Jackie Lou Blanco's Instagram account


Netizens gushed over the timeless beauty of Jackie Lou Blanco as the veteran actress shared a throwback photo back when she was a freshman in high school. 

On Instagram, Blanco, 57, teased her fans with a picture taken when she was only 14 years old, while attending a photo shoot of her mother, veteran singer Pilita Corrales

“Me in my first year of high school. I remember my Mom had a photo shoot this day that I was part of too. Looking at this 14 year old girl, I was very shy and scared to try new things,” she said in the caption. 

“If I had a chance, I would tell myself to just enjoy and be open to new experiences,” Blanco added. 

Even showbiz personalities could not help but appreciate Blanco's classic beauty.

“Beautifuuuul. Imagine a beautiful, talented, kind girl pero shy?!!! I was also shy but bec. I was fat!!! Hahaha,” Rita Avila said in the comment section. 

“Classic!!! So beautiful talaga,” Dimples Romana echoed.

Last January, Blanco also released a photo of her in a beach trip with her family when she was 14 years old. 

