Photos from Jackie Lou Blanco's Instagram account



Netizens gushed over the timeless beauty of Jackie Lou Blanco as the veteran actress shared a throwback photo back when she was a freshman in high school.

On Instagram, Blanco, 57, teased her fans with a picture taken when she was only 14 years old, while attending a photo shoot of her mother, veteran singer Pilita Corrales

“Me in my first year of high school. I remember my Mom had a photo shoot this day that I was part of too. Looking at this 14 year old girl, I was very shy and scared to try new things,” she said in the caption.

“If I had a chance, I would tell myself to just enjoy and be open to new experiences,” Blanco added.

Even showbiz personalities could not help but appreciate Blanco's classic beauty.

“Beautifuuuul. Imagine a beautiful, talented, kind girl pero shy?!!! I was also shy but bec. I was fat!!! Hahaha,” Rita Avila said in the comment section.

“Classic!!! So beautiful talaga,” Dimples Romana echoed.

Last January, Blanco also released a photo of her in a beach trip with her family when she was 14 years old.