MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO finally released Friday midnight its comeback single, “The Baddest,” across some 30 streaming platforms globally.

The original track, which speaks of complete attraction to someone, was written and composed by The aristocratz and TC Mack.

Its music video is scheduled to premiere on the same day, at 8 p.m. on YouTube.

A mystery woman, referred to only as “Red Gold Moon,” has been teased to be part of the film. With the release of the track, “The Baddest” is revealed to pertain not to the boys, but their object of affection, which appears to be the woman.

Leading up to the audio release of “The Baddest,” BGYO ranked atop the worldwide Next Big Sound chart, which predicts emerging acts that are likely to debut in the Billboard 200 within a year, based on social media buzz and streaming on Pandora.

“The Baddest” marks BGYO’s fifth original song since its January debut, following “The Light,” “Feel Good Pilipinas,” “He’s Into Her,” and “Runnin.’”

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before being launched, is also gearing up for a full-length album and a joint concert with its sister group BINI later this year.

