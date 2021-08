MANILA -- Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi on Thursday took to social media to share her birthday message for her sister Mona, who turned 17.

Ivana greeted Mona on her special day as she uploaded a snap of her kissing her youngest sibling on the cheek.

"Happy birthday to my forever love, best friend, videographer, editor, prankerista, bebegirl, strong, tech expert and best sister," she wrote.

Last year, Mona received a laptop from Ivana for her 16th birthday.