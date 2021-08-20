BTS cancels Map of the Soul world tour

With the pandemic continually wreaking uncertainty across the globe, pop juggernaut BTS was forced to cancel their much-awaited "MAP OF THE SOUL" world tour, nearly a year after it was slated to end.

The massive 39-leg concert series across Asia, North America, and Europe, which was set to kick off in Seoul in April 2020 and carry on until September of last year, was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hopes for a live show, however, completely vanished after Big Hit Music announced its cancellation on Friday.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned," it said.

"Please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," it added.

While ARMY was disappointed at the announcement, they still expressed their support for the group on social media and trended #ARMYWillWaitForBTS, a response to the septet's promise of seeing each other again, during their digital concert "Muster Sowzoozoo” last June.

In the 2-day live stream, which drew a record-breaking 1.3 million paid viewers from about 200 territories, BTS leader RM assured that despite the unprecedented circumstances the crisis ushered, their "adventure to ARMY will continue” until they meet in-person.

Similarly, Jungkook urged that despite the difficult situation, just like the lyrics of "Mikrokosmos," the final song the Bangtan boys played during their last tour, they and ARMY "will always find each other."

"From you to us, and from us to you, we will always send our light. Don't forget that," he said.

Apart from "Muster Sowoozoo," in lieu of the tour, BTS has held two other online concerts amid the COVID-19 crisis, "Bang Bang Con the Live" and "MOTS ON:E."