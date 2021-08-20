‘Madlang Pi-Poll,’ a first-of-its-kind interactive game show pitting studio players against home viewers, was launched in July on ‘It’s Showtime.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” logged on Friday its highest-ever number of home players in its hit live polling segment, “Madlang Pi-Poll,” since it was launched in July.

The game show had a record number of 70,631 live participants, host Vice Ganda announced during the episode’s closing.

“Ang mga naglaro sa araw na ito ay all-time high,” the comedy superstar said.

The pioneering program that uses ABS-CBN’s viewer engagement platform JoinNow.ph, “Madlang Pi-Poll” was introduced on July 24.

At the time, over 45,000 home players participated. That number steadily grew over the past month, to 50,000, then 60,000, to Friday’s record 70,000.

The segment, which is only held live, initially only aired once weekly on Saturdays. “Madlang Pi-Poll” was then done thrice a week, until it became a daily staple starting August 9.

The game is named after “madlang people,” the show’s term for its live studio audience, which have been absent from “It’s Showtime” since the March 2020 onset of the coronavirus lockdown.

They returned as a virtual audience starting June 2021, and later on got to interact with the hosts through interviews. Now, they can be instant players, too, through “Madlang Pi-Poll.”

In the segment, the studio players and home viewers answer poll questions across seven rounds, each with a corresponding cash prize.

If the studio players match the majority answer of the “madlang people,” the prize will be added to the studio players’ pot money. Otherwise, the home players will add the prize to their total, which will then be divided among randomly drawn winners from the “madlang people.”