Spin-off of Thai hit 'Bad Genius' now available on iFlix, WeTV

MANILA – “Bad Genius,” Thailand’s highest grossing movie in 2017, is getting a spin-off.

As announced in 2019, the film has been turned into a series and it will be available for streaming on iFlix and WeTV for free.

Just like the movie, the series will continue to follow the story of four teenagers as they band together to make money by helping other students cheat on their exams and pass their classes.

However, the series will feature a new cast of young talent and a new director.

June Plearnpichaya Komalarajun will take the role of Lynn, a genius-level student on scholarship who realizes she can help others cheat on exams for some extra cash.

Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin will play Bank, who is Lynn’s fellow genius classmate.

Meanwhile, Ice Paris Intarakomalyasut and Sawanya Paisarnpayak round out the crew as newfound friends Pat and Grace, respectively.

The new series is produced by Thailand-based production company Gross Domestic Happiness.

The first two episodes of “Bad Genius” are now available on iflix and WeTV and two new episodes will be dropped every week.