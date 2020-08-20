Need a laugh? Alex Calleja goes digital with comedy shows, workshops

MANILA — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter venues, comedian Alex Calleja is turning to digital to stage his shows, as well as a workshop series for aspiring comedians.

Aside from his themed live streams on Facebook — Thursday night’s will be about “love during pandemic” — Calleja is also holding on August 28 a “Tam-Bayan sa Calle.”

The Zoom program is billed as a comedy plus magic show and also features Jeffrey Tam, Winer Aguilar, Dr. Ramon Cabochan, Israel Buenaobra, and DJ Slow.

On August 29, Calleja will then hold the 9th batch of his “Humor Me” comedy workshop, which is done via Zoom. The 4-hour session tackles the basics of stand-up comedy, humor at work, and public speaking.

The workshop will also provide open-mic opportunities for participants, according to Calleja, and will host an online group for further exchange of ideas beyond the session proper.