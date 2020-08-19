LOOK: Kisses Delavin visits Masbate quake victims

MANILA -- Masbate is the place where she grew up in.

So it's no surprise that actress Kisses Delavin was quick to "give help and comfort" to those in the earthquake-struck province.

Delavin and her parents visited residents of Cataingan town, which was the area hit by the magnitude 6.6 quake Tuesday.

Delavin was seen talking to affected families in an evacuation site.

Delavin was born in Masbate. She rose to fame after joining "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2016, placing second. She appeared in Star Cinema movies "Loving in Tandem" and "Fantastica," which was Vice Ganda's entry to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival.

She has since transferred out of Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent arm.