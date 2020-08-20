Liza Soberano's business not spared by effects of coronavirus pandemic

MANILA – Liza Soberano’s beauty and wellness business has not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the actress, her Hope Hand and Foot Wellness Center has been closed since March following the lockdown protocols imposed by the government to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"Sad to say, I haven’t been able to open up Hope Wellness recently," she said in a digital press conference last week as reported by PEP.

Since the pandemic began, Soberano said it’s been pretty tough on her and her partners when it comes to operating their business.

Despite this, she said they have been "thinking of ways that we can be of service to our loyal customers."

"And thinking of ways to kind of change it, but with the same relaxing feeling of the spa and everything. But, of course, with the new safety protocols that we have to abide with," she said.

As of writing, Metro Manila is already under the GCQ with eased restrictions but personal care services are still barred from operating within the region and in nearby provinces.

Acknowledging that this is especially difficult for their employees, Soberano shared that she and her partners have given their staff financial assistance although their business is closed.

Soberano opened the Quezon City branch of Hope Hand and Foot Wellness Center in 2017.

At that time, the actress said she wants to focus on wellness as a mindset, a lifestyle and a ritual.