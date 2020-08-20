Idol PH's Lance Busa to release debut single 'Sa Aking Mundo'

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" finalist Lance Busa will be releasing his debut single "Sa Aking Mundo" under Star Music on Friday, August 21.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Busa shared a clip inviting all his fans to support his single.

"Sa Aking Mundo" is composed by Kiko “KIKX” Salazar.

"This track is a representation of the introvert side of me. I’ve written this originally as a letter to myself, a reminder that people may either inspire you or drain you — so I need to pick wisely and protect myself from them," KIKX shared.

KIKX also praised Busa for his interpretation of "Sa Aking Mundo."

"The voice of Lance Busa sends the right amount of smoothness and tension. I am very definite that this one fits him well," KIKX added.

In 2019, Busa finished in third place in ABS-CBN's "Idol Philippines."

Prior to joining "Idol Philippines," Busa won the first edition of Michael Bolton’s reality singing competition “Bolt of Talent” in 2017.

“Sa Aking Mundo,” will be out on all digital platforms.