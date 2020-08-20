Elisse Joson set to drop her first single 'Halika Na'

MANILA – Elisse Joson is set to drop a surprise treat for her fans this month.

On Instagram, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate announced that she will release her own single on August 28.

Produced under Star Pop, the song is titled “Halika Na.”

Joson also gave her followers a peek of the song’s melody, just enough to make them want to download the song when it comes out.

According to a report by entertainment site PUSH, Joson first worked with Star Pop when she and former boyfriend McCoy de Leon recorded their version of “Tagu-Taguan.”

That was way back in January last year for their film “Sakaling Maging Tayo.”